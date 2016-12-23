Porter (back) will be available for Friday's game against the Bucks, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Porter experienced back spasms Wednesday against the Bulls and only played 12 minutes in the contest before departing, but it looks as though he's feeling better after the day off. After experiencing no issues during morning shootaround, Porter will presumably hold down his usual role as the Wizards' starting small forward and should be in line for a sizable workload after averaging 35.3 minutes per game in his past seven appearances prior to Wednesday.