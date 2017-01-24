Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes for double-double in win
Porter recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in a 109-99 win over the Hornets on Monday.
Porter's double-double was his seventh of the season thanks to his excellent rebounding ability for his size. He now has six games of 13 or more rebounds under his belt, which trails only Marcin Gortat on the team.
