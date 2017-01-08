Wizards' Otto Porter: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Sunday's win
Porter provided 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during the Wizards' 107-101 win against the Bucks on Sunday.
Porter dished out a career-high seven assists while contributing in every category, and he has been one of the league's most improved players this season. His superb shooting percentages will likely fall off a little bit as the year continues, but Porter is playing within himself and earning heavy minutes for a Wizards team fighting to make the playoffs.
