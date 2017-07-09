Wizards' Otto Porter: Has offer sheet matched
Porter's offer sheet from New Jersey has been matched by the Wizards, according to a league source, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Wizards matched the Nets' four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet, making Porter the team's highest paid player.
More News
-
Nets' Otto Porter: Signs offer sheet with Nets•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts double-double in Game 7 loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Another excellent performance in Game 4 win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Impressive two-way performance Thursday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Drops double-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Chips in 17 points in Game 5 win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...