Wizards' Otto Porter: Has offer sheet matched

Porter's offer sheet from New Jersey has been matched by the Wizards, according to a league source, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards matched the Nets' four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet, making Porter the team's highest paid player.

