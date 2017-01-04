Porter contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes during a 113-105 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Porter had one of his better across the board performances as he tied his season high with three blocks and nabbed three steals to boot. He has been strong over the last five games, with averages of 17.4 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game over that stretch. The team is back in action Friday against Minnesota.