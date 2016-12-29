Porter finished with 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and one rebound across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Pacers.

Despite grabbing just a single rebound, Porter kept up his hot scoring streak, finishing with his fourth double-digit game in his last five outings. The 23-year-old has made 12 of his last 20 three-point attempts and has quickly become a solid third scoring option for the Wizards behind John Wall and Bradley Beal (ankle). He'll look to keep his hot hand on fire against the Nets on Friday.

