Porter scored 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes in Monday's 140-135 overtime loss to the Cavs.

Porter proved to be Washington's most efficient scorer on Monday, missing just three shots all night despite seven of his shots coming from long range. The former number three overall pick has shown the ability to flurry threes on opponents from time to time as this was the fourth time in the last month Porter has recorded five or more triples.