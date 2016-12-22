Wizards' Otto Porter: Leaves game with back spasms
Porter was forced from Wednesday's game against the Bulls with back spasms and was unable to return, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. He finished the game with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes.
Porter left the game after just 12 minutes, but we've yet to hear any sort of updated status for the 23-year-old forward. He'll likely undergo further testing over the next 24 hours, which should provide us a better indication on how long it could keep him sidelined. The Wizards take on the Bucks this Friday, so tentatively consider him questionable for that outing.
