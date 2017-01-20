Porter scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during a 113-110 win over the Knicks.

Porter is in the zone right now. After hitting six threes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, he cashed in another six on Thursday. Is this sustainable? Maybe for the time being. The swingman has hit a ridiculous 50.0 percent of 54 triples through 10 games in January after hitting 49.2 percent of 63 threes in December.