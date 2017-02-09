Porter recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Nets.

Porter showed off his impressive rebounding talent for his position by posting his ninth double-double of the season on Wednesday. He is off to a very hot start shooting in February, draining 53.3 percent of his field goals and 52.6 percent of his threes through the first four games of the month.

