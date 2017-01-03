Porter put up eight points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block during 33 minutes Monday in a 91-101 loss to the Rockets.

Porter is having the best shooting season of his career, posting a 42.3 percent average from deep on 3.9 attempts per game. He laid a goose egg from three, however, against Houston, and Washington's spacing cramped up immediately. It's clear how much they need Porter to hang onto his hot hand from December, when he shot an unconscious 49.2 percent from three on 4.2 attempts per game.