Porter (neck) will play in Monday's Game 4 against Atlanta, J. Michael of CSN Mid Atlantic reports.

As expected, Porter has been officially cleared to play in Game 4 after going through a full shootaround Monday morning. The wing suffered a strained neck during the Wizards' Game 3 blowout loss, but the injury was never considered overly serious.

