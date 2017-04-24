Porter (neck) went through shootaround and is expected to play in Monday's Game 4 against Atlanta, Chris Miller of CSN Washington reports.

Porter departed the Wizards' Game 3 blowout loss with a strained neck, but the ailment was never considered overly serious. Expect the wing, who's enjoyed a strong fourth NBA season, to start and play his usual role Monday night.

