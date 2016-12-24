Porter (back) recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 25 minutes in a 123-96 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Porter was labeled as questionable heading into Friday after having recently suffering from back spasms, but he was able to start at small forward as usual and tied with John Wall for the Wizards' scoring lead. The 23-year-old has played in all 29 of the Wizards' games this season and is holding down career-high averages in points (13.5 per game), rebounds (6.9 per game), steals (1.7 per game) and three-pointers (1.6 per game).