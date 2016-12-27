Porter exploded for 32 points (13-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's victory over the Bucks.

Porter registered his sixth double-double of the season, but more impressive than his rebounding total was his shooting efficiency, as he continues to shoot lights out. Entering Monday's contest, Porter was shooting over 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from long range in the month of December, and those percentages only went up after this performance. He's in the midst of a career year and has shown flashes of future stardom. He'll look to follow up his monster game with another one Wednesday against the Pacers.