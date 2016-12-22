Porter (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter dealt with back spasms recently, which forced him to leave Wednesday's game against the Bulls after just 12 minutes. He'll likely be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround Friday, which should give us a better indication of his availability against the Bucks. If he does end up sitting out, Kelly Oubre would likely stand to see a significant jump in minutes, thus providing a temporary boost in value.