Porter posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during a 112-86 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Porter obtained his eighth double-double of the season as he also led the team in scoring during Friday's win. He drained five three-pointers, and has been red-hot from beyond the arc, at 50.7 percent from three-point range over the course of January. Porter had gone eight games in a row without a block, but changed that up with two swats, his highest total since he had two blocks against the Bucks on Jan. 8.

