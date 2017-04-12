Porter (back) will start Wednesday against the Heat but will play limited minutes, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

A back injury kept Porter out of Monday's game against the Pistons, but it isn't believed to be anything overly serious. That's evidenced by the fact that he'll take the court Wednesday, though Porter is a risky DFS play given his unspecified restriction.

