Porter recorded 25 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in a 104-101 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Porter tied John Wall for the Wizards' team-high in points, and his six three set a new career high. The former third overall pick from Georgetown has been a pleasant surprise in that department this season, posting a 43.5 percent season average from deep and an unconscious 57.1 percent over his last five games.