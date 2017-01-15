Wizards' Otto Porter: Strains right hip, questionable to return Saturday
Porter strained his right hip at the end of the third quarter during Saturday's matchup against the 76ers and is questionable to return.
The hip is the same one that he injured Nov. 21 against the Suns. Whether he comes back in or not, Porter will have one day to rest the hip before Monday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Has strong all-around game vs. Mavs•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Off shooting night against Houston•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Keeps it going against Pacers•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up 32 points Monday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts 18 points in Friday's loss•