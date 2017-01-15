Porter strained his right hip at the end of the third quarter during Saturday's matchup against the 76ers and is questionable to return.

The hip is the same one that he injured Nov. 21 against the Suns. Whether he comes back in or not, Porter will have one day to rest the hip before Monday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

