Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Porter (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Miller of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Porter exited in the third quarter of Saturday's win over the 76ers with a strained right hip, but after participating fully in the team's morning shootaround, it looks like he's at no risk of missing any further time. Look for Porter to serve in his usual starting role at small forward and face no restrictions during the contest.
