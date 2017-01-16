Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play Monday
Porter (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Miller of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Porte left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the 76ers with a strained right hip, but he'll be good to go for Monday's contest after participating fully in pregame warmups. Look for Porter to be playing without any restrictions against Portland.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Strains right hip, questionable to return Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Has strong all-around game vs. Mavs•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Off shooting night against Houston•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Keeps it going against Pacers•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up 32 points Monday•