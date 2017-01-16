Porter (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Miller of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Porte left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the 76ers with a strained right hip, but he'll be good to go for Monday's contest after participating fully in pregame warmups. Look for Porter to be playing without any restrictions against Portland.

