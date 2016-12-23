Wizards' Otto Porter: Will start Friday
Porter (back spasms) will start Friday against the Bucks.
Porter was cleared to play earlier in the day Friday after suffering through back spasms in Wednesday's game against the Bulls. He'll draw back into the starting lineup, but Kelly Oubre figures to see a healthy complement of minutes off the bench as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable for Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Leaves game with back spasms•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Struggles for second game in a row•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Post one of his worst games of the season•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 18 points, drains four treys in Monday's win•