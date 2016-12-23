Porter (back spasms) will start Friday against the Bucks.

Porter was cleared to play earlier in the day Friday after suffering through back spasms in Wednesday's game against the Bulls. He'll draw back into the starting lineup, but Kelly Oubre figures to see a healthy complement of minutes off the bench as well.

