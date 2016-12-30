McClellan worked with the Wizards' usual starters at shootaround and could be in line to start at shooting guard Friday against the Nets if Bradley Beal (ankle) is sidelined, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal didn't participate in shootaround and is a game-time decision Friday, but given his extensive injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out. If that's the case, McClellan, who started the second half of Wednesday's win over the Pacers when Beal exited earlier with a sprained ankle, would likely be in line for some increased run Friday. However, given that McClellan only ended up logging seven minutes Wednesday, he may only act as a placeholder if he starts, allowing coach Scott Brooks to keep his second unit intact. Fellow reserves Kelly Oubre and Marcus Thornton are safer bets to see spikes in usage if Beal sits out.