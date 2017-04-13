McClellan scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), while adding four rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Heat.

After being recalled from the D-League Tuesday, McClellan earned the most minutes in the season finale out of anyone on the Wizards roster, as the coaches probably wanted a long look at his potential for the postseason. McClellan didn't disappoint, as he contributed the second-highest point total on the team, but probably won't see much time from here as he didn't contribute much elsewhere and John Wall was resting.