Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Held out in coach's decision Sunday
McClellan (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
The Wizards only held a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, so coach Scott Brooks ran a tight nine-man rotation, leaving no room for McClellan. Though the undrafted rookie hadbeen in the rotation for the most part since late December, it appears he's been passed up on the depth chart recently by Tomas Satoransky. If McClellan fails to play in multiple games in a row, the Wizards could send him to the D-League to pick up more extended minutes.
