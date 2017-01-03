Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Moves back to bench Monday
McClellan will move back to the bench for Monday's game against the Rockets.
McClellan was merely a placeholder for Bradley Beal (ankle) during Beal's one-game absence Friday against the Nets. Now back in his normal role as a reserve, McClellan will struggle for playing time as he's averaging just 13.7 minutes per game during his rookie season.
