Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: No longer listed on injury report
McClellan (calf) isn't listed with an injury in the game notes of Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.
McClellan was held out of Friday's practice with a calf injury, but it appears it was just a precautionary measure, as he's no longer listed on the report. That said, McClellan is fairly buried on the shooting guard depth chart and with the rotation likely to shrink heading into the playoffs, playing time will be tough to come by.
