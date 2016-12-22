McClellan tallied seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 victory over Chicago.

McClellan had seen a total of one minute of action over the last 17 games, but after Otto Porter (back) left the game, McClellan got thrown into a much larger role and even started the second half. The extent of Porter's injury is not yet known, but if he is forced to miss time, McClellan will likely see his role increase.