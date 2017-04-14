Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Sits out Friday's practice
McClellan sat out Friday's practice, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
McClellan went for a career-high 18 points in 35 minutes in Washington's regular season finale, but now that the Wizards are preparing for their first-round playoff series with the Hawks, McClellan doesn't figure to play much of a role, making his practice absence Friday somewhat insignificant.
More News
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Earns 35 minutes Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Recalled from D-League•
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Assigned to D-League•
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Plays three minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Held out in coach's decision Sunday•
-
Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Moves back to bench Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...