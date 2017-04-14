McClellan sat out Friday's practice, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

McClellan went for a career-high 18 points in 35 minutes in Washington's regular season finale, but now that the Wizards are preparing for their first-round playoff series with the Hawks, McClellan doesn't figure to play much of a role, making his practice absence Friday somewhat insignificant.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories