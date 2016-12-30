McClellan will start at shooting guard Friday against the Nets.

McClellan ran with the starters during morning shootaround, and with the Wizards ruling out Bradley Beal (ankle) about 90 minutes prior to tip off, the undrafted rookie will pick up his third start of the season, and first since Nov. 16. In those two contests, McClellan averaged 10.5 points in 27.5 minutes, but he's not a safe bet to see nearly that much amount of time Friday. McClellan only ended up logging seven minutes in the Wizards' previous game Wednesday against the Pacers, despite Beal being held out for the entire second half with the injury.