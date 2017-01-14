Satoransky (illness) will be active for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, J. Michael of CSNmidatlantic.com reports

The 25-year-old rookie has only appeared in 23 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game when he does take the court. He'll likely only see minutes Saturday in a blowout, or if John Wall (wrist, pinkie) has to leave the game due to aggravating his injuries.