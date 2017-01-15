Satoransky (illness) returned to the court and tallied four points (0-3 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during a 109-93 win against the 76ers on Saturday,

Satoransky had missed the previous two games with an illness and had not seen any game action since Dec. 30, but somewhat surprisingly received 21 minutes as the team blew open the game against Philadelphia in the second half. The 21 minutes were the most he's seen since Nov. 19. Otto Porter (hip) left Saturday's game in third quarter, and if he is forced to miss any time, Satoransky could see an increased role.