Satoransky (illness) did not travel with the Wizards to Boston and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Satoransky also missed Tuesday's game against the Bulls with the illness, so Wednesday's game marks a second straight absence for the 25-year-old guard. With another couple of days before Saturday's tilt with the Sixers, Satoransky should have ample time off to make a full recovery, although his status should be updated again later in the week. Satoransky has recently fallen out of the Wizards' rotation completely, so his absence Wednesday shouldn't have a big impact on the team's playing time allotment.