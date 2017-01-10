Satoransky is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

While illnesses usually don't keep players out more than just one game, the Wizards are going into a back-to-back set, so Satoransky could end missing both Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, as well as Wednesday's outing versus the Celtics. However, Satoransky appears to have fallen out of the rotation completely of late, not seeing the floor in each of the Wizards' last four games, so his absence Tuesday shouldn't shake up the team's regular rotation much.