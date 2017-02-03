Satoransky put up three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across nine minutes in a 116-108 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Satoransky was excluded from the Wizards rotation for much of the first half of January, but has since settled into a regular role as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Bradley Beal, effectively replacing fellow rookie Sheldon McClellan. Since recording a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double Jan. 16 against the Trail Blazers, Satoransky has appeared in seven of the Wizards' eight contests, but is averaging a meager 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest.