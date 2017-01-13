Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for Saturday
Satoransky (illness) practiced Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game with the 76ers, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Satoransky sat out both Tuesday's and Wednesday's games due to an illness. The reserve guard has recently fallen out of the Wizards' rotation, but if starting point guard John Wall (wrist, pinkie) sits out Saturday, Satoransky may have an opportunity for some minutes if available. Otherwise, if he continues to sit out, the Wizards will look elsewhere for guard depth.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Out again Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Drops out of rotation Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky : Returns to bench Monday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky : Starting in place of Wall•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky : Plays 40 minutes in preseason win•