Satoransky (illness) practiced Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game with the 76ers, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Satoransky sat out both Tuesday's and Wednesday's games due to an illness. The reserve guard has recently fallen out of the Wizards' rotation, but if starting point guard John Wall (wrist, pinkie) sits out Saturday, Satoransky may have an opportunity for some minutes if available. Otherwise, if he continues to sit out, the Wizards will look elsewhere for guard depth.