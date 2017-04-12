Satoransky will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards are set to be without both John Wall (quad) and Bradley Beal (rest), so they'll start both Brandon Jennings and Satoransky in the backcourt. Satroansky will likely share the extra minutes with Bojan Bogdanovic at shooting guard, but he should still see close to a 30-minute role Wednesday with the potential to work at both guard spots, making him an intriguing, low-cost DFS play.