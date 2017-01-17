Wizards' Trey Burke: Plays 20 minutes in blowout win

Burke put up four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in a 120-101 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Burke has held down a steady role on the Wizards' second unit for most of the season, but he saw an uptick in playing time Monday with Washington rolling to an easy win. Since exploding for 27 points against the Nets on Dec. 30, Burke has predictably cooled off, with his opportunities also dwindling a bit following Bradley Beal's return from a brief absence due to injury. In his eight January contests, Burke is averaging 2.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.0 rebound in 12.8 minutes per game, which will effectively keep him off the fantasy radar unless John Wall and/or Beal is sidelined long term.