Wizards' Trey Burke: Scores 27 in season finale

Burke recorded 27 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Heat.

With both John Wall and Bradley Beal resting, Burke saw a plethora of minutes in the season finale and made a statement with them, leading the team in points. Although he's unlikely to get much time going into the playoffs, Burke proved he can be efficient off the bench if he's given the opportunity to get run in the postseason.