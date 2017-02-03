Wizards' Trey Burke: Scores five points in 12 minutes Thursday

Burke put up five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 12 minutes in a 116-108 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

After logging 19 minutes in the Wizards' 16-point win over the Knicks on Tuesday, Burke saw his playing time take a hit Thursday in a more competitive contest. Since exploding for 27 points in a Dec. 30 win over the Nets, Burke has scored no more than nine points in any of his last 17 contests, effectively taking him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.