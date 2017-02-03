Wizards' Trey Burke: Scores five points in 12 minutes Thursday
Burke put up five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 12 minutes in a 116-108 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
After logging 19 minutes in the Wizards' 16-point win over the Knicks on Tuesday, Burke saw his playing time take a hit Thursday in a more competitive contest. Since exploding for 27 points in a Dec. 30 win over the Nets, Burke has scored no more than nine points in any of his last 17 contests, effectively taking him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Plays 20 minutes in blowout win•
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Unloads for season-high 27 points Friday•
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Dishes out three assists Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Scores 18 points off bench in win•
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Plays six minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Wizards' Trey Burke: Notches double-double off bench•