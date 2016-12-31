Wizards' Trey Burke: Unloads for season-high 27 points Friday

Burke tallied 27 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in a 118-95 win over the Nets on Friday.

The Wizards were in need of one of their other guards to step up in a secondary scoring role with Bradley Beal (ankle) sitting out, and Burke surprisingly emerged to fill that void, besting his previous season high by nine points. Though Burke demonstrated the ability to help shoulder some of the scoring load while working as a lead playmaker for the Jazz in his first two seasons in the league, he's rarely been efficient in doing so, as his career 38.8 percent and 33.4 percent marks from the field and three-point range, respectively, would suggest. Burke should benefit from more touches and minutes alongside starting point guard John Wall if Beal is to miss more time, but don't rely on him to turn in any more explosive outings on this level.