Zaza Pachulia: Set to become free agent

Pachulia will be an unrestricted free agent once the free agency period begins Saturday morning.

No real news here, though it's worth noting that the Warriors may have to pay up if they hope to keep Pachulia around. While the 33-year-old was mostly a role player for the defending champions, he reportedly turned down much more lucrative offers to sign a one-year deal with Golden State last summer. Whether or not he'll be willing to accept a lower figure again remains to be seen.