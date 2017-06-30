2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Industry 12-team PPR mock draft

We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you an inside look at how a 12-team PPR draft should go this season.

We believe we have the best Fantasy analysts in the business at CBS Sports. But it's never a bad idea to get other opinions from some of the great minds in the industry.

And that works out well for you.

We recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft with Mike Clay of ESPN, Brad Evans of Yahoo! Sports, Scott Fish of Fanball, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros, Jake Ciely of RotoExperts, Christopher Harris of Harris Football and David Gonos of DavidGonos.com, who also contributes to the FNTSY Sports Network. Along with our CBS Sports staff of me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer, this is an excellent group.

It was also a tough draft. With this collection of analysts, everyone was waiting on a quarterback ( Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were drafted in Round 4), and wide receivers were in high demand. It was hard to find value picks in the later rounds because none of these owners were letting good players get away.

And that's the way it should be -- in a real draft and a mock. For you, this is a great blueprint to follow for your upcoming PPR drafts this year. 

You also get to see what players these Fantasy analysts liked the best on their team, what draft picks they might regret and the player who could be the biggest difference maker on their roster. And you get an inside look at their strategy. Enjoy.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Pick No. 1
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Favorite pick: Mike Wallace , WR, BAL (9.01)
Pick I might regret: Greg Olsen , TE, CAR (5.01) 
Player who could make or break my team: Keenan Allen , WR, LAC (3.01) 
My strategy: Wide receivers were flying off the board (rightly in this format), and I chose not to reach. Because of that I don't think anyone has a combination of QB/RB/TE better than I do, but it did mean chasing receiver value in the middle of the draft. I'm happy with how it turned out.

Pick No. 2
Scott Fish, Fanball

Favorite pick: Danny Woodhead , RB, BAL (7.02)
Pick I might regret: Adam Theilen, WR, MIN (8.11)
Player who could make or break my team: Martavis Bryant , WR, PIT (5.02) 
My strategy: My plan was to grab either David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell and then go after several pass catching running backs in the middle rounds to fill that RB2 spot. I wanted to take Travis Kelce on the Round 4-5 turn, but he didn't make it back to me, causing me to waste depth wide receiver spots on two tight ends.

Pick No. 3
Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Favorite pick: Demaryius Thomas , WR, DEN (3.03) 
Pick I might regret: Rob Gronkowski , TE, NE (2.10)
Player who could make or break my team: Ameer Abdullah , RB, DET (5.03) 
My strategy: I was determined to wait on running backs, passing them up for elite players like Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers. I managed to wait and come away with two starting running backs who have top-15 potential in Abdullah and C.J. Anderson.

Pick No. 4
David Gonos, DavidGonos.com

Favorite pick: Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR (6.09)
Pick I might regret: Cam Newton, QB, CAR (9.04)
Player who could make or break my team: Newton
My strategy: The obvious "expert draft" blueprints of waiting on a quarterback and snatching up wide receivers early was the base of my gameplan. While I'm not a Zero-RB theorist, I love the wide swath of running backs available in Rounds 7-12 enough to load up on wideouts early. That gave me DeAndre Hopkins (Round 2), Brandin Cooks (3), Michael Crabtree (4) and Benjamin (6) among my first six picks. 

Pick No. 5
Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Favorite pick: Dak Prescott , QB, DAL (14.08)
Pick I might regret: Allen Robinson , WR, JAC (3.05)
Player who could make or break my team: Jordan Reed , TE, WAS (5.05)
My strategy: I'm always going to wait on a quarterback, and the options available this time were unbelievable: Matthew Stafford , Eli Manning and Carson Palmer all went undrafted. That allowed me to build up my wide receiver and tight end core, which I'll put up against any.

Pick No. 6
Mike Clay, ESPN

Favorite pick: Jay Ajayi , RB, MIA (2.07) 
Pick I might regret: Tyler Eifert , TE, CIN (8.07) 
Player who could make or break my team: Marshawn Lynch , RB, OAK (4.07) 
My strategy: In PPR leagues with three wide receiver slots and a flex, it's important to ensure you're strong at wideout. I ended up lacking some depth there but did manage to land plenty of star power at the other three spots.

Pick No. 7
Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros

Favorite pick: Stefon Diggs , WR, MIN (5.07)
Pick I might regret: Leonard Fournette , RB, JAC (2.06) 
Player who could make or break my team: Sammy Watkins , WR, BUF (3.07)
My strategy: I've never gone into a draft with one particular strategy other than to take value when it's there, regardless of position. Trying to snag as many elite players as possible, regardless of team situation, and that's what I felt I did, though I wish I'd waited another few rounds at quarterback. My bench is full of pure upside players, which is what you should be aiming for because bye-week players can be found on the waiver wire.

Pick No. 8
Brad Evans, Yahoo! Sports 

Favorite pick: Christian McCaffrey , RB, CAR (4.05)
Pick I might regret: Alshon Jeffery , WR, PHI (3.08)
Player who could make or break my team: Jordan Howard , RB, CHI (2.05)
My strategy: My strategy isn't influenced by sophisticated spreadsheets or complex algorithmic projections. It's entirely a value-based approach where volume potential is king. The primary goal was to load up on versatile workhorse running backs early, then attack wide receivers and follow with the best available player.

Pick No. 9
Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Favorite pick: Matt Ryan , QB, ATL (8.04)
Pick I might regret: Hunter Henry , TE, LAC (9.09) 
Player who could make or break my team: Isaiah Crowell , RB, CLE (4.04)
My strategy: I targeted receivers real early, strictly best-available players after that. Completely comfortable with my running backs and double-trouble tight ends.

Pick No. 10
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Favorite pick: Lamar Miller , RB, HOU (3.10)
Pick I might regret: Rob Kelley , RB, WAS (10.03)
Player who could make or break my team: Paul Perkins , RB, NYG (6.03) 
My strategy: I knew I was drafting a receiver in the first round, which worked out with Jordy Nelson , and I was thrilled to see Dez Bryant there in Round 2. Miller falling to Round 3 made this an excellent start, and it allowed me to wait on running back while stockpiling talent at tight end (Kelce) and receiver ( Willie Snead ) until I got Perkins in Round 6.

Pick No. 11
Jake Ciely, RotoExperts

Favorite pick: Eric Ebron , TE, DET (9.11)
Pick I might regret: Brandon Marshall , WR, NYG (6.02) 
Player who could make or break my team: Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (8.02)
My strategy: Load up on running back and wide receiver value, draft a quarterback and tight end with tons of upside late, don't draft a kicker. It worked perfectly until the system auto-picked my kicker! 

Pick No. 12
Christopher Harris, Harris Football

Favorite pick: Tyreek Hill , WR, KC (5.12)
Pick I might regret: DeMarco Murray , RB, TEN (2.01)
Player who could make or break my team: Corey Davis , WR, TEN (6.01) 
My strategy: Picking 12th is brutal, especially against experts. No random quarterbacks or tight ends were getting tossed in the mix before I picked! In truth, I probably like some of the wide receivers I passed over more than Murray, but going RB-RB turned out to be a nice test of how deep receiver is (even in a scoring format where most squads will start four receivers). It's really deep! If everyone zigs and spends early on receivers, having two top-seven running backs locked in gives you flexibility to try a few safe guys and a few longer shots at wide receiver. The league is filled with both!

Round by Round
Round 1
Pick Team Player
1 Cummings David Johnson, RB, ARI
2 Fish Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
3 Aizer Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
4 Gonos Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
5 Towers Julio Jones, WR, ATL
6 Clay Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
7 Tagliere A.J. Green, WR, CIN
8 Evans Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
9 Richard Mike Evans, WR, TB
10 Eisenberg Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
11 Ciely LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
12 Harris Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
Round 2
Pick Team Player
13 Harris DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
14 Ciely Michael Thomas, WR, NO
15 Eisenberg Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
16 Richard T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
17 Evans Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
18 Tagliere Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
19 Clay Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
20 Towers Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
21 Gonos DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
22 Aizer Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
23 Fish Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
24 Cummings Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
Round 3
Pick Team Player
25 Cummings Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
26 Fish Terrelle Pryor, WR, WAS
27 Aizer Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
28 Gonos Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
29 Towers Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
30 Clay Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
31 Tagliere Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
32 Evans Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
33 Richard Davante Adams, WR, GB
34 Eisenberg Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
35 Ciely Golden Tate, WR, DET
36 Harris Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
Round 4
Pick Team Player
37 Harris Julian Edelman, WR, NE
38 Ciely Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
39 Eisenberg Travis Kelce, TE, KC
40 Richard Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
41 Evans Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
42 Tagliere Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
43 Clay Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
44 Towers Mark Ingram, RB, NO
45 Gonos Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
46 Aizer Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
47 Fish Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
48 Cummings Tom Brady, QB, NE
Round 5
Pick Team Player
49 Cummings Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
50 Fish Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
51 Aizer Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
52 Gonos Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
53 Towers Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
54 Clay Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
55 Tagliere Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
56 Evans Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
57 Richard Mike Gillislee, RB, NE
58 Eisenberg Willie Snead, WR, NO
59 Ciely Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
60 Harris Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
Round 6
Pick Team Player
61 Harris Corey Davis, WR, TEN
62 Ciely Brandon Marshall, WR, NYG
63 Eisenberg Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
64 Richard Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
65 Evans Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
66 Tagliere Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
67 Clay Drew Brees, QB, NO
68 Towers Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
69 Gonos Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
70 Aizer C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
71 Fish DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
72 Cummings DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
Round 7
Pick Team Player
73 Cummings John Brown, WR, ARI
74 Fish Danny Woodhead, RB, BAL
75 Aizer Jeremy Maclin, WR, BAL
76 Gonos Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
77 Towers Spencer Ware, RB, KC
78 Clay Eddie Lacy, RB, SEA
79 Tagliere Andrew Luck, QB, IND
80 Evans Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
81 Richard Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
82 Eisenberg Eric Decker, WR, TEN
83 Ciely Kenny Britt, WR, CLE
84 Harris Martellus Bennett, TE, GB
Round 8
Pick Team Player
85 Harris Adrian Peterson, RB, NO
86 Ciely Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
87 Eisenberg Doug Martin, RB, TB
88 Richard Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
89 Evans Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
90 Tagliere Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
91 Clay Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
92 Towers Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
93 Gonos Frank Gore, RB, IND
94 Aizer Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
95 Fish Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
96 Cummings Randall Cobb, WR, GB
Round 9
Pick Team Player
97 Cummings Mike Wallace, WR, BAL
98 Fish C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
99 Aizer Theo Riddick, RB, DET
100 Gonos Cam Newton, QB, CAR
101 Towers LeGarrette Blount, RB, PHI
102 Clay Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
103 Tagliere Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
104 Evans Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
105 Richard Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
106 Eisenberg Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
107 Ciely Eric Ebron, TE, DET
108 Harris Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC
Round 10
Pick Team Player
109 Harris Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
110 Ciely Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
111 Eisenberg Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
112 Richard Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
113 Evans Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
114 Tagliere Marvin Jones, WR, DET
115 Clay Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
116 Towers Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
117 Gonos Mike Williams, WR, LAC
118 Aizer Terrance West, RB, BAL
119 Fish Jack Doyle, TE, IND
120 Cummings James White, RB, NE
Round 11
Pick Team Player
121 Cummings Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
122 Fish Cameron Brate, TE, TB
123 Aizer J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
124 Gonos Breshad Perriman, WR, BAL
125 Towers Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
126 Clay Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
127 Tagliere Kevin White, WR, CHI
128 Evans Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
129 Richard Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
130 Eisenberg Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
131 Ciely Robert Woods, WR, LAR
132 Harris Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
Round 12
Pick Team Player
133 Harris John Ross, WR, CIN
134 Ciely Marlon Mack, RB, IND
135 Eisenberg Joe Williams, RB, SF
136 Richard Ted Ginn, WR, NO
137 Evans Antonio Gates, TE, LAC
138 Tagliere Jamaal Charles, RB, DEN
139 Clay Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
140 Towers Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
141 Gonos Dion Lewis, RB, NE
142 Aizer Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
143 Fish Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
144 Cummings Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
Round 13
Pick Team Player
145 Cummings Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
146 Fish Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
147 Aizer Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
148 Gonos Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
149 Towers Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
150 Clay Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
151 Tagliere Coby Fleener, TE, NO
152 Evans Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
153 Richard Jameis Winston, QB, TB
154 Eisenberg Zay Jones, WR, BUF
155 Ciely Jonathan Williams, RB, BUF
156 Harris Derek Carr, QB, OAK
Round 14
Pick Team Player
157 Harris Charles Sims, RB, TB
158 Ciely David Njoku, TE, CLE
159 Eisenberg D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
160 Richard DST Chiefs, KC
161 Evans Cole Beasley, WR, DAL
162 Tagliere Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
163 Clay DST Seahawks, SEA
164 Towers Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
165 Gonos Tavon Austin, WR, LAR
166 Aizer DST Broncos, DEN
167 Fish DST Texans, HOU
168 Cummings Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
Round 15
Pick Team Player
169 Cummings DST Patriots, NE
170 Fish Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
171 Aizer Tim Hightower, RB, SF
172 Gonos DST Cardinals, ARI
173 Towers DST Vikings, MIN
174 Clay Justin Tucker, K, BAL
175 Tagliere DST Jaguars, JAC
176 Evans DST Steelers, PIT
177 Richard Torrey Smith, WR, PHI
178 Eisenberg DST Giants, NYG
179 Ciely DST Buccaneers, TB
180 Harris DST Panthers, CAR
Round 16
Pick Team Player
181 Harris Matt Bryant, K, ATL
182 Ciely Graham Gano, K, CAR
183 Eisenberg Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
184 Richard Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
185 Evans Mason Crosby, K, GB
186 Tagliere Dan Bailey, K, DAL
187 Clay Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
188 Towers Matt Prater, K, DET
189 Gonos Cairo Santos, K, KC
190 Aizer Sebastian Janikowski, K, OAK
191 Fish Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
192 Cummings Wil Lutz, K, NO
 
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.Pk Player
1.3 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
2.10 Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
3.3 Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
4.10 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
5.3 Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
6.10 C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
7.3 Jeremy Maclin, WR, BAL
8.10 Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
9.3 Theo Riddick, RB, DET
10.10 Terrance West, RB, BAL
11.3 J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
12.10 Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
13.3 Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
14.10 DST Broncos, DEN
15.3 Tim Hightower, RB, SF
16.10 Sebastian Janikowski, K, OAK
Jake Ciely
Rd.Pk Player
1.11 LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
2.2 Michael Thomas, WR, NO
3.11 Golden Tate, WR, DET
4.2 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
5.11 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
6.2 Brandon Marshall, WR, NYG
7.11 Kenny Britt, WR, CLE
8.2 Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
9.11 Eric Ebron, TE, DET
10.2 Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
11.11 Robert Woods, WR, LAR
12.2 Marlon Mack, RB, IND
13.11 Jonathan Williams, RB, BUF
14.2 David Njoku, TE, CLE
15.11 DST Buccaneers, TB
16.2 Graham Gano, K, CAR
Mike Clay
Rd.Pk Player
1.6 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
2.7 Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
3.6 Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
4.7 Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
5.6 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
6.7 Drew Brees, QB, NO
7.6 Eddie Lacy, RB, SEA
8.7 Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
9.6 Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
10.7 Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
11.6 Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
12.7 Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
13.6 Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
14.7 DST Seahawks, SEA
15.6 Justin Tucker, K, BAL
16.7 Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
Heath Cummings
Rd.Pk Player
1.1 David Johnson, RB, ARI
2.12 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
3.1 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
4.12 Tom Brady, QB, NE
5.1 Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
6.12 DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
7.1 John Brown, WR, ARI
8.12 Randall Cobb, WR, GB
9.1 Mike Wallace, WR, BAL
10.12 James White, RB, NE
11.1 Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
12.12 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
13.1 Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
14.12 Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
15.1 DST Patriots, NE
16.12 Wil Lutz, K, NO
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd.Pk Player
1.10 Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
2.3 Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
3.10 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
4.3 Travis Kelce, TE, KC
5.10 Willie Snead, WR, NO
6.3 Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
7.10 Eric Decker, WR, TEN
8.3 Doug Martin, RB, TB
9.10 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
10.3 Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
11.10 Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
12.3 Joe Williams, RB, SF
13.10 Zay Jones, WR, BUF
14.3 D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
15.10 DST Giants, NYG
16.3 Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
Brad Evans
Rd.Pk Player
1.8 Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
2.5 Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
3.8 Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
4.5 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
5.8 Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
6.5 Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
7.8 Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
8.5 Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
9.8 Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
10.5 Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
11.8 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
12.5 Antonio Gates, TE, LAC
13.8 Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
14.5 Cole Beasley, WR, DAL
15.8 DST Steelers, PIT
16.5 Mason Crosby, K, GB
Scott Fish
Rd.Pk Player
1.2 Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2.11 Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
3.2 Terrelle Pryor, WR, WAS
4.11 Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
5.2 Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
6.11 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
7.2 Danny Woodhead, RB, BAL
8.11 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
9.2 C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
10.11 Jack Doyle, TE, IND
11.2 Cameron Brate, TE, TB
12.11 Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
13.2 Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
14.11 DST Texans, HOU
15.2 Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
16.11 Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
David Gonos
Rd.Pk Player
1.4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
2.9 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
3.4 Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
4.9 Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
5.4 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
6.9 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
7.4 Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
8.9 Frank Gore, RB, IND
9.4 Cam Newton, QB, CAR
10.9 Mike Williams, WR, LAC
11.4 Breshad Perriman, WR, BAL
12.9 Dion Lewis, RB, NE
13.4 Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
14.9 Tavon Austin, WR, LAR
15.4 DST Cardinals, ARI
16.9 Cairo Santos, K, KC
Chris Harris
Rd.Pk Player
1.12 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
2.1 DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
3.12 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
4.1 Julian Edelman, WR, NE
5.12 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
6.1 Corey Davis, WR, TEN
7.12 Martellus Bennett, TE, GB
8.1 Adrian Peterson, RB, NO
9.12 Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC
10.1 Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
11.12 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
12.1 John Ross, WR, CIN
13.12 Derek Carr, QB, OAK
14.1 Charles Sims, RB, TB
15.12 DST Panthers, CAR
16.1 Matt Bryant, K, ATL
Dave Richard
Rd.Pk Player
1.9 Mike Evans, WR, TB
2.4 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
3.9 Davante Adams, WR, GB
4.4 Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
5.9 Mike Gillislee, RB, NE
6.4 Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
7.9 Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
8.4 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
9.9 Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
10.4 Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
11.9 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
12.4 Ted Ginn, WR, NO
13.9 Jameis Winston, QB, TB
14.4 DST Chiefs, KC
15.9 Torrey Smith, WR, PHI
16.4 Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
Mike Tagliere
Rd.Pk Player
1.7 A.J. Green, WR, CIN
2.6 Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
3.7 Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
4.6 Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
5.7 Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
6.6 Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
7.7 Andrew Luck, QB, IND
8.6 Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
9.7 Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
10.6 Marvin Jones, WR, DET
11.7 Kevin White, WR, CHI
12.6 Jamaal Charles, RB, DEN
13.7 Coby Fleener, TE, NO
14.6 Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
15.7 DST Jaguars, JAC
16.6 Dan Bailey, K, DAL
Chris Towers
Rd.Pk Player
1.5 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
2.8 Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
3.5 Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
4.8 Mark Ingram, RB, NO
5.5 Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
6.8 Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
7.5 Spencer Ware, RB, KC
8.8 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
9.5 LeGarrette Blount, RB, PHI
10.8 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
11.5 Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
12.8 Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
13.5 Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
14.8 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
15.5 DST Vikings, MIN
16.8 Matt Prater, K, DET
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football.

