2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown could make Steelers class of the NFL

Most NFL teams wish they could do what the Steelers offense has done. Through intelligent offseason work and coaching, they have one of the best passers in the league and arguably the best running back and receiver in the league too. The Steelers also have a number of key role players who, given the structure of the offense, could flourish statistically. A good offensive line provides major support and the defense is on the rise.

Sounds like a recipe for a run at title No. 7 in the Steel City.

For Fantasy owners, the name of the game is points and yards, and the Steelers naturally come through there. The squad finished in the Top 10 in yards and points per game last season, the third such consecutive year. It goes without saying that a fourth is expected.

And why wouldn't it be? Le'Veon Bell has brought unreal consistency to the running back position, notching 10-plus Fantasy points in 85.3 percent of his games over the last three years. Offseason groin surgery was taken care of back in March and shouldn't hold him back from the start of the season.

Antonio Brown's been pretty consistent (10-plus Fantasy points in 70.2 percent of his games over three years) and will only benefit from having a talent like Martavis Bryant stretching defenses with him in 2017.

Both Bell and Brown are no-doubt-about-it first-round picks. But a sneaky-good reason to target them at the top of their respective positions is because of the Steelers' schedule. They're clearly the cream of the crop in the AFC North, they have showdowns against the AFC South and NFC North and host the Patriots and will play at the Texans.

There are a handful of tough defenses in there, but not enough to think the Steelers will slow down. Plan on picking at least one Steeler for your Fantasy team -- and doing it with a first-round pick would be wise.

Breakout: Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant WR / Pittsburgh (2015 stats (11 games)) TAR: 92 REC: 50 YDS: 765 TD: 6

Normally the idea of taking a chance on a receiver coming back from a year-long suspension isn't smart. However, Bryant's track record and role in the Steelers' hyped-up offense gives him a chance to be good for Fantasy use. His deep speed and height makes him a matchup problem for defenses that already have to deal with Antonio Brown elsewhere on the field. His track record for Fantasy isn't so bad either, picking up 14 touchdowns and 10 games with 10-plus Fantasy points in 21 career regular-season appearances. The other reason to like Bryant: he won't cost you much on Draft Day. Expect him to go in Round 7 as a popular No. 3 Fantasy receiver with potential to be a weekly must-start.

Be Careful: Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger QB / Pittsburgh (2016 stats (14 games)) YDS: 3819 TD: 29 INT: 13 CMP%: 64.4 Y/A: 7.5

It's not that Ben Roethlisberger is a bust, but he cannot be considered a week-in, week-out, must-start Fantasy quarterback. For one thing, he's become a shell of himself in games away from Pittsburgh, averaging under 15.0 Fantasy points per game on the road and delivering sub-20 points in 5 of 8 road trips. He's also aware of just how old he is, talking about the idea of retirement in January. Finally, Roethlisberger has missed at least two games each of the last two seasons and at least one game in 6 of 8 campaigns. Again, nothing here is to suggest he's going to stink all season -- he's in a tremendous offense with awesome receivers after all -- but there will be some weeks where you'll want to keep your options open. He's good for a pick in Round 8, but save roster space for another quarterback.

Rookie to Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR / Pittsburgh (2016 stats (USC)) REC: 70 REC YDS: 914 REC TD: 10

The Steelers have a pretty good track record of picking and cultivating wide receivers. The trend might continue with Smith-Schuster, a rookie who racked up over 1,400 yards in 2015 and 914 yards in 2016 with 10 scores in each. Known more for his hands than his speed, Smith-Schuster's 6-foot-2, 220-pound size should make him a problem to match up with in the slot, especially considering the other pass-catchers the Steelers will roll out with him from play to play. There's concern about Smith-Schuster making an impact this year, but down the line he should move into a good, consistent role that makes him a nice option in PPR formats. He's a late pick in long-term formats and a Round 2 or 3 pick in rookie-only drafts.