2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 11 overall in PPR leagues

It is very hard to pass on running backs with either of your first two picks. Can it be done? Heck yes, but it'll take some determination and a lot of hope that the rushers that are available in Rounds 3 and 4 are to your liking.

I couldn't do it this time. Picking at 11, I just didn't have it in me to resist Melvin Gordon . I view him as one of the best every-down backs in the league, especially since he can catch the ball (74 receptions in 27 games). Admittedly, he was a lot easier to draft knowing I was guaranteed to get one of Dez Bryant , T.Y. Hilton or Michael Thomas in Round 2.

And that's what happened. I took Bryant on the Round 2 swing. No one should complain about beginning a team with this duo.

However, it wasn't until it was my turn to pick in Round 3 when I really appreciated the Gordon pick. Had I passed on running back in Rounds 1 and 2 -- say I took Dez and Michael Thomas -- the best available running back in Round 3 was Isaiah Crowell . I could have started my draft with three receivers and Crowell and tried to chase running backs the rest of the way, but I didn't have to, because I took Gordon first.

Besides, I got Michael Crabtree in Round 3, then I got Crowell anyway.

In Round 5 I had a tough call to make, choosing between Jimmy Graham , C.J. Anderson and Tyreek Hill -- and I could only end up with one of those three on my roster. I went with Graham, with his potential to exceed the 65-catch, 923-yard, six-score season he had in 2016 with improved play from a healthy Russell Wilson. Hill could match those numbers and be a real fun flex option every week, but he's not a tight end. I chose position scarcity here, figuring Graham might get taken one or two picks later. I also knew that the drop-off from Graham to the next-best tight end was significant.

I knew I couldn't afford to take Graham, or Hill, or Anderson, in Round 6 because that's when I knew I'd get Drew Brees . I mean, I didn't know it when the draft began. But, by the time I was up in Round 5 I knew Heath Cummings, picking in the 12th slot, wouldn't take Brees -- he just took Tom Brady in Round 4. I've been playing Fantasy Football for more than half of my life and I've never picked a quarterback with 5,000-yard, 35-touchdown potential in Round 6 before. That isn't normal.

Thanks, Heath!

The rest of my draft was pretty straight-forward -- a couple of exciting rookies, a handful of veterans who will provide some nice depth, a DST and a kicker. Nothing earth shattering.

Here is my team at No. 11 overall:

1.11 Melvin Gordon



2.14 Dez Bryant



3.35 Michael Crabtree



4.38 Isaiah Crowell



5.59 Jimmy Graham



6.62 Drew Brees



7.83 Jamaal Williams



8.86 Cameron Meredith



9.107 Randall Cobb



10.110 Mike Williams



11.131 Jeremy Hill



12.134 Jonathan Stewart



13.155 Carolina Panthers DST



DST 14.158 Matt Bryant



I'll have some tough choices when it comes to the flex spot, but Cameron Meredith could be a target hog in Chicago, and Jamaal Williams could end up as the Packers' best running back before long. And if both fail, Randall Cobb isn't exactly glued to the Packers' bench game after game. No doubt, the depth and limited flex options are sore spots, but it's the price I paid to land reliable starters at tight end and quarterback.

The real key to this roster was managing my draft decisions partially on what Heath needed at the 12th slot. When he took Brady in Round 4, I knew I'd be able to get a quarterback steal later. When I needed a tight end in Round 5, I knew I needed to take one before he could. Keep tabs on what that owner in the 12th slot does if you're in this spot!

Favorite pick: Drew Brees

Drew Brees QB / New Orleans (2016 stats) CMP%: 70.0 YDS: 5,208 TD: 37 INT: 15

If you've been reading along, you already know that I stole Brees in Round 6. Of course he's my favorite pick. But how would I have felt if I had taken him in Round 3 or 4? At those spots he's far less of a steal, especially in PPR formats, where receivers' values rise given the scoring system.

It's not because of his skills, nor is it because of the Saints' altered receiving corps; it's because the quarterback position is so deep. When I draft one, I want it to feel like I am stealing him from the rest of my league. Had I taken Brees three rounds sooner, it wouldn't have felt like a steal at all. Frankly, it would have been a detriment to my roster building.

Just remember not to overvalue quarterbacks so long as the scoring system doesn't give them a huge edge over other positions.

Pick you might regret: Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham TE / Seattle (2016 stats) TAR: 95 REC: 65 YDS: 923 TD: 6

I'll never complain about finding a weekly must-start Fantasy tight end in Round 5. Unfortunately, I'm worried taking him over Tyreek Hill could end up backfiring when it comes to overall Fantasy points. Hill should pick up plenty of targets in Kansas City, and will also do work rushing out of the backfield. It provides a lot of opportunities for a speedy player to rack up big stats. Graham's success will be tied to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' ground game.

If Seattle can't run it, that's good for Graham. If Seattle's secondary receivers struggle to emerge, that's also good for Graham. But the injury risk and likelihood of Graham never getting back to his stats from his New Orleans days aren't on his side. Hopefully the former Miami Hurricane doesn't see his stats blow away in 2017.

Player who could make or break your team: Isaiah Crowell

Isaiah Crowell RB / Cleveland (2016 stats) ATT: 198 YDS: 952 TD: 7 TAR: 53 REC: 40 REC YDS: 319 REC TD: 0

Not everyone is ready to warm up to Crowell like I am. In fact, most people see Browns players and run the other way. But I'm a believer in Crowell and his improved offensive line.

Believe it or not, Cleveland has built a strong front five that should make things tough on opposing defenses. Crowell will benefit the most. Last season he averaged a silly 4.8 yards per carry and racked up over 1,200 total yards and seven touchdowns -- and that was with a mediocre O-line. I know the Browns won't play with the lead often, or even use Crowell as an every-down back, but he got his fair share of playing time even when the Browns were behind last year, and should see more this year. I'm hopeful he makes my team great.