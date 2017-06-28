2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 2 overall in PPR leagues

Drafting from: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12

It goes without saying that receivers' values jump in PPR formats. As such, it makes Fantasy owners want to draft them more. What I did with my early picks went against that feeling, but I more than made up for it.

The first round was easy -- either Le'Veon Bell or David Johnson should be considered. The choice was made easier when Bell went first overall. Both have 70 catch potential, both are dominant running backs for their teams. This isn't news.

Instantly, my focus moved toward the picks in Rounds 2 and 3. With a stud rusher in your back pocket, it's easy to assume that you'll take two receivers at 23rd and 26th overall. But what did your mother tell you about assuming?

In our draft, Leonard Fournette slipped. Even though he's not pegged as a heavy-reception rusher, he still has the profile of a running back who can rack up the stats. I couldn't chance him falling into early Round 3.

Instead, I had to hope Davante Adams or Demaryius Thomas made it back to me. I was particularly worried about Jamey Eisenberg taking both at the Round 2-3 turn. Luckily, Jamey took Todd Gurley and Thomas, leaving Adams for me to gobble up.

Round 4, admittedly, was a tough spot. I didn't like the receivers who were left over -- Donte Moncrief was the best one on my board -- and I wasn't ready to take a quarterback or tight end. That's when I ran right back to running backs and swiped Mike Gillislee . He's not promised anything in the Patriots' backfield, but he's the guy they shelled out the most dough for this offseason and could best replace LeGarrette Blount at the goal line.

I'll be the first to tell you this was an unconventional start to a PPR draft. Of the three running backs, only Johnson truly produces as a pass catcher. But I couldn't find it inside me to reach for receivers, particularly since I knew there would be great receiver values later on.

The good news? I still got Moncrief in early Round 5 and then went nuts taking high-volume receivers. The group -- Moncrief, Pierre Garcon , Brandon Marshall and DeVante Parker -- aren't good enough to brag about, but I should be able to field at least one starter if not two every week. Given how fickle No. 2 receivers were for Fantasy last season, I'm fine with this.

Right around the time I took a shot on Kenneth Dixon in Round 9, I realized I might need a quarterback and tight end. I also knew that Jamey, picking in the first slot, also needed a quarterback and tight end. I prioritized quarterback first and targeted Derek Carr , then was willing to settle for whoever made it to 122nd overall between Martellus Bennett and Jack Doyle . I got Carr, then Bennett. Problem solved.

Here is my team at No. 2 overall:

1.2 David Johnson



2.23 Leonard Fournette



3.26 Davante Adams



4.47 Mike Gillislee



5.50 Donte Moncrief



6.71 Pierre Garcon



7.74 Brandon Marshall



8.95 DeVante Parker



9.98 Kenneth Dixon



10.119 Derek Carr



11.122 Martellus Bennett



12.143 Dion Lewis



13.146 Minnesota Vikings DST



DST 14.167 Cairo Santos



This team is proof that you don't have to start your roster with a bunch of receivers to be satisfied. I'm elated with the depth I collected at running back and receiver, even if I'm a little thin on well-known superstars. Remember, in Fantasy it's about the numbers, not the names.

Favorite pick: Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette RB / Jacksonville (2016 stats at LSU - 7 games) ATT: 129 YDS: 843 TD: 8 REC: 15 REC YDS: 146 REC TD: 0

He's a risky one, but it sets my roster up with a pair of heavy-workload running backs who should cash in plenty at the goal line. Receptions were never his thing at LSU -- he never had more than 19 in a season. That shouldn't stop Fantasy owners from partaking in his production. And besides, if I wasn't going to take him then I would have taken Davante Adams, and I picked up Adams in Round 3.

Thanks to Fournette slipping, I am set at running back.

Pick you might regret: Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett TE / Green Bay (2016 stats with Patriots) TAR: 73 REC: 55 YDS: 701 TD: 7

It's not that Bennett isn't a good bargain in Round 11, it's that I could have had Hunter Henry in Round 9. By procrastinating at tight end, I wound up with the journeyman tight end who typically gets cold for Fantasy at the same time as the temperatures change outside. He had six games with nine or more Fantasy points last year and still couldn't crack 7.0 Fantasy points per game.

I just know I'll wish I had Henry once October rolls around.

Player who could make or break your team: Derek Carr

Derek Carr QB / Oakland (2016 stats ) CMP%: 63.8 YDS: 3937 TD: 28 INT: 6

There's plenty to like about Carr. He was one of five quarterbacks to hit 22-plus Fantasy points in nine games and one of seven passers to finish in the top 10 in consistency and overall Fantasy points.

I don't even mind the addition of Marshawn Lynch in Oakland -- at worst he'll bring some balance to the offense that Carr can take advantage of with play-action and at best he'll stink and force Carr to throw more. If there's any worry it's that Carr has historically struggled against his division rivals, especially on the road. There will be a few weeks where I won't love starting him, but I'll probably just take my lumps.

Overall, he's a sensational passer surrounded by great receivers and protected by a good offensive line. It's hard to not love a player with those qualities.