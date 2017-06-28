2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 4 overall in PPR leagues

Drafting from: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12

In a standard league, the top three choices are relatively easy. You're seeing Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott off the board in some order, and the run on receivers starts at No. 4 overall with Antonio Brown .

But in PPR, it's not a surprise to see Brown and possibly Julio Jones drafted ahead of Elliott. Fantasy owners may shy away from Elliott in this format because he's not considered a proficient pass catcher after a rookie season that saw him haul in a pedestrian 32 receptions.

Elliott was still the No. 2 non-quarterback in PPR last year thanks to nearly 2,000 total yards and 16 total touchdowns, numbers he can certainly replicate again this season. He was the pick at No. 4 overall in our PPR pick-by-pick series, a three-man draft featuring me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings. The draft started with Bell, Johnson, Brown, and then Elliott.

I was thrilled to draft Elliott here, and I paired him with Jay Ajayi in Round 2. Now, it's not ideal to draft two running backs in the first two rounds of a PPR league, especially two who aren't considered good receivers out of the backfield.

But like Elliott, Ajayi was still a standout PPR running back in 2016 -- finishing as the No. 11 running back -- despite just 27 catches. He had more than 1,400 total yards and eight touchdowns. And one report this offseason projected him for more than 1,900 total yards (including a whopping 482 receiving) and 12 touchdowns. If that happens, Ajayi ends up well worth the pick at No. 21 overall.

Here is my team from No. 4 overall:

1.4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL

2.21 Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA

3.28 Sammy Watkins , WR, BUF

, WR, BUF 4.45 Jordan Reed , TE, WAS

, TE, WAS 5.52 Willie Snead , WR, NO

, WR, NO 6.69 Martavis Bryant , WR, PIT

, WR, PIT 7.76 John Brown , WR, ARI

, WR, ARI 8.93 Derrick Henry , RB, TEN

, RB, TEN 9.100 Ben Roethlisberger , QB, PIT

, QB, PIT 10.117 Adrian Peterson , RB, NO

, RB, NO 11.124 Mike Wallace , WR, BAL

, WR, BAL 12.141 Jonathan Williams , RB, BUF

, RB, BUF 13.148 Arizona Cardinals DST

DST 14.165 Caleb Sturgis , K, PHI

I didn't prioritize running back after getting Elliott and Ajayi, so my depth might be questionable depending on how you feel about Henry and Peterson, especially in PPR. But Henry is a lottery ticket in case DeMarco Murray gets hurt, and Peterson was worth the risk in Round 10 despite his age (32) and new role as the backup to Ingram. Williams is also a lottery ticket in case something happens to LeSean McCoy.

You can succeed with running backs like this in PPR if Elliott and Ajayi remain healthy, while also surrounding them with standout players at other positions. And I'm confident that happened here with the rest of my team.

At receiver, I love this group of Watkins, Snead, Bryant, Brown and Wallace. Watkins' ability to stay healthy is probably the key here, but if he plays the majority of the season up to his capability, he's a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in any format.

Snead's upside is off the charts now that Brandin Cooks is gone to New England, and he has the double breakout bonus of being in his third season and also chasing a new contract. Bryant is also poised for a big season now that his suspension is over, and Brown has tremendous potential since he appears to be healthy following last year's battle with his sickle-cell trait.

Wallace is also overlooked by Fantasy owners, but he should have the chance for another season with at least 70 catches, 1,000 yards and four touchdowns like he did last year with the Ravens. He's a potential steal in Round 11, and he should do well as the No. 2 receiver in Baltimore behind Jeremy Maclin .

Reed has the chance to be a top-three tight end this year if he plays the majority of the season, and I love waiting on a quarterback like Roethlisberger, especially in Round 9 or later. It will be nice to have those double points when Roethlisberger and Bryant connect for touchdowns during the year.

Favorite pick: John Brown

John Brown WR / Arizona (2016 stats) TAR: 71 REC: 39 YDS: 517 TD: 2

In 2015, Brown looked poised for greatness. He had 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, and everyone was excited for his third-year breakout in 2016. But issues with his sickle-cell trait, as well a cyst on his spine -- removed this offseason -- derailed him.

Brown, the Cardinals, and Fantasy owners hope he's healthy now, which appears to be the case, and he's someone to target in all leagues with a mid-round pick. I was thrilled to get him here in Round 7 as my No. 4 receiver, because he can easily crack the starting lineup if he can return to his 2015 form.

Pick I might regret: Jay Ajayi

Jay Ajayi RB / Miami (2016 stats) ATT: 260 YDS: 1,272 TD: 8 YPC: 4.9 REC: 27 REC YDS: 151

As noted above, Ajayi could be poised for a big season, and I'm fully on board with that, especially if Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (hip) is healthy. But I passed on potential standout talent at receiver to draft Ajayi, as DeAndre Hopkins might make me regret this pick.

Hopkins has the chance to rebound and again play like the stud receiver we saw in 2015 before Brock Osweiler helped ruin him. If that happens and Ajayi falters, my team could be ruined.

Player who could make or break my team: Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins WR / Buffalo (2016 stats in 8 games) TAR: 52 REC: 28 YDS: 430 TD: 2

I'm confident in Watkins this year, but I certainly understand why Fantasy owners are shying away from him, especially in Round 3. His foot problems are well documented, but our hope is he overcomes it, much as other receivers like Julio Jones and Dez Bryant have in recent years.

When healthy, Watkins can be a dominant force, as we saw toward the end of 2015 when Watkins had at least 19 PPR points in five of his final six games. It would not be a surprise if he's an elite Fantasy receiver in all formats this year if he can stay healthy for the majority of the season.