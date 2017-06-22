2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 4 overall in standard leagues

Drafting from: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12

When it comes to the No. 4 overall selection in standard leagues this season, you are probably locked in to drafting your favorite receiver at this spot. Most likely, the first three picks will be some combination of Le'Veon Bell , David Johnson or Ezekiel Elliott .

But that still leaves you with a stud player.

The best choice is Antonio Brown , who should be drafted ahead of Julio Jones , Odell Beckham , A.J. Green or Mike Evans . Brown's track record speaks for itself, and he should once again have another outstanding campaign in 2017.

It's an easy draft spot since you have your choice of Brown, or someone picking in the first three selections could pass on either Bell, Johnson or Elliott, leaving you with a gift at No. 4. That, unfortunately, didn't happen here in our pick-by-pick series, which is a three-man draft with me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings.

I actually like picking at No. 4 because after taking Brown in Round 1 there's still a good chance to get a standout running back in Round 2, which happened here with Todd Gurley . You might also have the choice of Jay Ajayi , Leonard Fournette or DeMarco Murray , but all three were selected before I got Gurley at No. 21 overall.

Another option could be drafting Rob Gronkowski there, and he was available, but I wanted to get a potential top 10 running back in this spot. It's also the reason I passed on receivers like Doug Baldwin , DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams .

Now, the way it worked out, I might regret taking Gurley in the second round because I was able to get Lamar Miller in the third round. I like Gurley better this year, but Miller is also a No. 1 Fantasy running back on my draft board. Their upside is similar, so it might have been better to take Gronkowski or Baldwin at No. 21 overall.

Further complicating matters, I drafted Joe Mixon in the fourth round at No. 45 overall. That's a steal given his upside, which is why I didn't pass on him, but I definitely need receivers like Donte Moncrief , Willie Snead , DeVante Parker and Corey Coleman to deliver based on the way I built my roster.

Here is my team at No. 4 overall:

1.4 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT

2.21 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR

3.28 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU

4.45 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

5.52 Donte Moncrief, WR, IND

6.69 Willie Snead, WR, NO

7.76 Jamaal Williams, RB, GB

8.93 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA

9.100 Corey Coleman, WR, CLE

10.117 Ben Roethlisberger , QB, PIT

11.124 Martellus Bennett , TE, GB

12.141 Seattle Seahawks DST

DST 13.148 D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU

14.165 Nick Novak , K, HOU

I'm extremely confident in this team, but that's because I expect big years for Moncrief, Snead, Parker and Coleman. As long as my running back corps delivers, which includes a fantastic sleeper in Williams, who could be the starter for the Packers this year, I should be in great shape.

And, as you can see here, it pays to wait on quarterback and tight end. Roethlisberger is still a top-10 quarterback, and Bennett should open the season as a No. 1 tight end with his move to the Packers. It's beneficial to your Fantasy roster to get players of that caliber in Round 10 or later.

Favorite pick: Willie Snead

Willie Snead WR / New Orleans (2016 stats) TAR: 104 REC: 72 YDS: 895 TD: 4

I'm all in on Snead this season because he has three important things working in his favor. There's the opportunity with Brandin Cooks gone, which means he should be locked in as a starter opposite Michael Thomas and getting an uptick in targets from Drew Brees . There's the motivation because he's in a contract year, and he's hoping to get a raise. And there's the timing since this is his third season in the NFL, which is when receivers have the potential for a breakout campaign.

Snead could easily be a top 20 Fantasy receiver in all formats this season, and I love drafting him as early as Round 6.

Pick you might regret: Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley RB / L.A. Rams (2016 stats) ATT: 278 YDS: 885 TD: 6 YPC: 3.2 REC: 43 REC YDS: 327

I don't have a problem with Gurley this year, and I'm fine drafting him in the second round. But the regret could come with passing on someone like Gronkowski or Baldwin.

I'm thrilled with the value of Miller in Round 3 and Mixon in Round 4, and my team might have been better off with the No. 1 tight end in Gronkowski or another top 10 receiver in Baldwin to pair with Brown. If Gurley stinks like he did in 2016, or no one from the group of Moncrief, Snead, Parker or Coleman steps up, then I'll be disappointed with this roster. But I'm confident in Gurley, and I expect big things from my receiving corps.

Taking Gurley in Round 2 is just a minor regret, if at all.

Player who could make or break your team: Donte Moncrief

Donte Moncrief WR / Indianapolis (2016 stats (9 games)) TAR: 56 REC: 30 YDS: 307 TD: 7

Moncrief flopped in his third year in 2016, which included a shoulder injury in Week 2. That could be the reason for his poor performance, or he might not be that good. I'm a believer in his talent, and he should be motivated this season because it's a contract year.

As long as Andrew Luck (shoulder) is ready for Week 1, I expect Moncrief to have the best year of his career. And if that happens then this team should be stellar because Brown, Moncrief and Snead should be a solid trio of Fantasy receivers, along with the upside of sleepers like Parker and Coleman.

I might be alone is still supporting Moncrief, but he has top-20 potential heading into this season.