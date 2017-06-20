2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Sleepers 1.0

Defining what "sleeper" means is one of my least favorite Fantasy activities. It's right behind arguing with someone over what makes a sleeper. Boring. To spice it up, let's use the New York Jets and their collection of sleepers to highlight the different types.

Matt Forte is a bad running back. At least he was last season. He's also 31 years old and got hurt in 2016. Why would anyone want to draft him? Well, he had 248 touches and finished as the No. 20 RB in just 14 games. He's falling into the double digit rounds in drafts. Matt Forte is the "twist my arm" sleeper.

Bilal Powell has never rushed for more than 722 yards in a season. He's opened the year as a backup for six seasons in a row. But man did he look good for four games last year. Powell had over 500 yards and three TDs in his final four games of 2016. Bilal Powell is the "what if the coach figures out he's better than the starter?" sleeper.

Quincy Enunwa scoffs at the bad quarterback excuses you've made for Brandon Marshall . On the same team, with 23 fewer targets, Enunwa had 69 more yards and one more touchdown. His floor is No. 4 WR production, but he'll see more targets with Marshall and Decker gone. Quincy Enunwa is the "targets over everything (TOE)" sleeper.

ArDarius Stewart is an exceptional athlete, and the receivers in front of him aren't that great. He'll play with bad quarterbacks who need receivers like him who make plays after the catch. You can draft him at the same time other people are drafting defenses and kickers. ArDarius Stewart (and Robby Anderson for that matter) is the "he's young, he's cheap, and we haven't seen him fail" sleeper.

Those aren't the only types of sleepers, but you'll find bits and pieces in these 10 sleepers as well: